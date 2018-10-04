Cooler weather coming Thursday after rainy Toronto morning

Toronto got off to a wet start Thursday morning and can expect cooler temperatures in the afternoon and Friday.

A band of showers and thunderstorms swept through the GTA, with the heaviest weather moving out over Lake Ontario, said Steve Knott, severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada. There may be some showers until around noon, he said.

While morning temperatures are in the 20s, a noon cold front will mean temperatures dropping toward 15 C by 4 p.m, Knott said.

Storm passing through Toronto right now. Starting to hear some crashes on area highways. Watch out for ponding and hydroplaning. Hopefully this doesn’t last long. <a href="https://t.co/V3Ed4WrqmT">pic.twitter.com/V3Ed4WrqmT</a> —@LateNightCam

Friday will be cooler day with a high of 13 C, but temperatures will be back in the low 20s on Saturday. Thanksgiving Monday will see a high of 19 C.

"We're still on the warm side of normal for the next little while," said Knott.