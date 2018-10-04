Skip to Main Content
Cooler weather coming Thursday after rainy Toronto morning

Cooler weather coming Thursday after rainy Toronto morning

Toronto got off to a wet start Thursday morning and can expect cooler temperatures in the afternoon and Friday.

High of 22 C Thursday dropping to 15 C in the afternoon: Environment Canada

CBC News ·
Toronto got off to a rainy start Thursday with a drop in temperature expected by noon. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Toronto got off to a wet start Thursday morning and can expect cooler temperatures in the afternoon and Friday.

A band of showers and thunderstorms swept through the GTA, with the heaviest weather moving out over Lake Ontario, said Steve Knott, severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada. There may be some showers until around noon, he said.

While morning temperatures are in the 20s, a noon cold front will mean temperatures dropping toward 15 C by 4 p.m, Knott said. 

Friday will be cooler day with a high of 13 C, but temperatures will be back in the low 20s on Saturday. Thanksgiving Monday will see a high of 19 C.

"We're still on the warm side of normal for the next little while," said Knott.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us