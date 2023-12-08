Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Toronto charity selling custom aprons to support Second Harvest

Cooks Who Feed, an Ontario-based charitable organization, is on a mission to provide meals to those who need it most. They're doing it by selling aprons, specially designed by chefs. A portion of the proceeds will go to Second Harvest.

Cooks Who Feed says 1 apron covers the cost of 100 meals

CBC News ·

Toronto organization sells chef designed aprons to support Second Harvest

2 hours ago
Duration 1:49
An Ontario based organization is helping to provide meals to address hunger, by selling special aprons designed by well known chefs.

Cooks Who Feed, an Ontario-based charitable organization, is on a mission to provide meals to those who need it most. To do it, they're selling aprons. One apron covers the cost of 100 meals, Cooks Who Feed says, and this year they're selling two aprons specially designed by chefs — a portion of the proceeds will go to Second Harvest.

CBC Toronto visited Second Harvest to learn more. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now