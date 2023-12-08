Toronto charity selling custom aprons to support Second Harvest

An Ontario based organization is helping to provide meals to address hunger, by selling special aprons designed by well known chefs.

Cooks Who Feed, an Ontario-based charitable organization, is on a mission to provide meals to those who need it most. To do it, they're selling aprons. One apron covers the cost of 100 meals, Cooks Who Feed says, and this year they're selling two aprons specially designed by chefs — a portion of the proceeds will go to Second Harvest.

CBC Toronto visited Second Harvest to learn more.