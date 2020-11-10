Convicted hate monger behind 'Your Ward News' tells appeal court his lawyer was incompetent

A defence lawyer was incompetent because he refused to argue in court that gas chambers were never used against Jews in the Holocaust, a convicted hate monger testified on Tuesday.

Testifying at his appeal, James Sears, who made dozens of allegations against his trial counsel's handling of the case, also argued the lawyer failed to call any witnesses out of fear of angering the judge.

Sears, editor of the free publication Your Ward News, said it was important to him that Dean Embry not contradict the views he had expressed in the paper during closing submissions.

Embry, however, thought Sears's views were indefensible. "I have a right to file a truth defence here on historical facts," Sears said, adding that he does not believe gas chambers were used to kill the Jews.

Sears, and the paper's publisher, LeRoy St. Germaine, are appealing their convictions for wilfully promoting hatred against Jews and women.

Found guilty in 2019

Ontario court Judge Richard Blouin found them guilty last year, saying the case against them was overwhelming.

"Mr. Sears," Blouin said, "promoted hate to a vast audience in an era where online exposure to this material inexorably leads to extremism and the potential of mass casualties."

Embry has maintained he did his best to provide effective, professional counsel. Sears, 57, who described himself as "halfway between a lawyer and an actor who portrays a lawyer on TV," is handling the appeal himself before Superior Court Justice Peter Cavanagh.

During his evidence, Sears said he repeatedly urged Embry to call his own witnesses in an effort to undermine the testimony of the prosecution's two experts on anti-Semitism and misogyny.

Embry, however, was adamantly opposed.

"I said we should leave nothing on the table and lead our own experts," Sears said. "He thought again it would piss off Blouin."

Sears, right, and publisher LeRoy St. Germaine, seen outside an Ontario court in 2018. (Colin Perkel/Canadian Press)

Sears, who fired Embry after the guilty verdict, said he felt stuck with the lawyer whom he described as honest and not a bad person.

In cross-examination, Crown lawyer Michael Bernstein suggested a lawyer has a right to pick a strategy, prompting Sears to retort it was an incompetent strategy.

"Mr. Embry acted at all times professionally and competently," Bernstein said. "We agree to disagree."

Bernstein then produced a series of emails about planned closing submissions in which Sears praised his lawyer for having done a "really good job."

At the same time, Sears insisted Embry not say anything in Your Ward News was false.

"I gave him the big thumb's up. That's correct," Sears said. "I didn't want this, but I acquiesced to it. I wanted to present a full defence."

Blouin last year handed Sears, who was granted bail pending appeal, the maximum one-year jail sentence. St. Germaine was given 12 months strict house arrest.

The appeal continues.