Controversial library talk with writer accused of transphobia going ahead tonight

A controversial speaker is set to take the stage at a Toronto library on Tuesday night, despite library officials facing weeks of backlash over the booking.

Megan Murphy, a self-described feminist journalist who has been criticized for past controversial remarks about transgender women, is set to speak at 6:45 p.m. at the Palmerston branch of the Toronto Public Library.

Murphy's appearance has been widely condemned by members of Toronto's LGBT community and others, including Mayor John Tory, although it's unclear if there will be protests at the event.

Murphy has argued that "allowing men to identify as women" undermines women's rights, and that transgender women should not be allowed in women's spaces.

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) has defended their decision to host the event, stating that they have an obligation to protect free speech and the event does not violate TPL's policy on renting space for community events.

"Megan Murphy has never been charged with or convicted of hate speech as defined in the Criminal Code of Canada," the library said in a statement.

But in addition to Tory, who said he was "disappointed" in the library's refusal to cancel the event, authors, politicians and activist have criticized TPL's decision.

An online petition with more than 8,000 signatures says the library is providing space to hate speech.

"Offering Murphy a platform means denying the resources and promise of safe and equitable space to trans communities," the petition reads.