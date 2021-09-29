Police detonate 'package of interest' on Bloor Street after threat made to government building

Toronto police carried out a controlled detonation of a "package of interest" on Bloor Street East near Sherbourne Street on Tuesday.

Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers blew up the package after a threat was made to a government building in the area. Officers were called to intersection at 2:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they closed Bloor Street East between Sherbourne Street and Mount Pleasant Road to investigate.

Officers then called in the police emergency disposal unit, which located the package and detonated it. People in the area may have heard a loud bang, she said.

"They safely detonated the package out of an abundance of caution," Brabant said.

Police have not said what was in the package or whether it contained any explosives.

The building that was the target of the alleged threat is located on Bloor Street East on the stretch of the road that was closed.

Brabant was not able to provide details about the threat or building, but she said the threat was not made toward a specific individual.

"We do get threats, but a controlled detonation is not an occurrence that happens every day or every week," Brabant said. "As far as I'm aware, it's not something we do daily or weekly."

There is no threat to public safety, she said.

Police closed the area for nearly five hours. Before 8 p.m., police began to open roads in the area.

"All is in order at this time," police said in a tweet.