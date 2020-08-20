Midtown residents have legitimate concerns about safety near shelters, councillor says

A Toronto city councillor told a virtual community meeting on midtown shelters that local residents are being vilified for raising legitimate concerns about neighbourhood safety since the three temporary housing sites opened.

Coun. Mike Colle, who represents Ward 8, Eglinton-Lawrence, said he went to a protest on the weekend on Mount Pleasant Road to hear from the community. Those upset at the shelters and those in support staged opposing rallies.

"I hope we stop vilifying the local residents," Colle said.

"They are feeling threatened because they feel vilified. They're worried about their kids and they're worried about their safety," he said.

"They are being labelled as anti-homeless. They're not. They're good decent people who have been victimized as much as the homeless residents who have been thrust into that hotel."

Colle said the city failed to consult the community before it opened the shelters. He said he wasn't even consulted or updated.

Colle said both sides of Yonge Street in the Eglinton Avenue area are feeling the impact of the shelters.

"People are afraid to walk on Yonge Street. They've been broken into. Defecation inside their daycare centres, never mind the needles. The physical threats. Ongoing. And this is all because, not because of the shelter and the homeless people that we are trying to help. This has been a total screw-up, a total lack of communication, of informing people," Colle said.

He said the Uptown Yonge BIA has had to hire private security to protect shopkeepers and their staff when they go to work. He said he has had to rely on the private security for information.

Colle said councillors have been "left in the dark." The lack of consultation needs to be fixed, he said.

At least two community members disagreed at the meeting that people are afraid to walk on Yonge Street in the area.

To house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has leased three properties, the Roehampton Hotel and two adjacent buildings on Broadway Avenue. The site at 55/65 Broadway Ave. is closing at the end of this month, but the city has a two-year lease for the Roehampton with an option for a third year.

At the meeting, residents asked questions about whether there has been an increase in crime locally, why the city failed to consult the community beforehand, what kind of supports and services are being offered shelter residents, whether the city vetted the people living there and whether the city is working on a school safety plan.

Residents were told that the city is working with local schools and Toronto District School Board trustees to develop and implement a school safety plan.

In one week, a city employee was treated in hospital after being stabbed by a shelter client, a fire broke out, and a shelter client died of an overdose at the Broadway Avenue site. One shelter resident was charged with a weapons offence after allegedly having a gun.

Residents were told there has been a slight increase in crime in the area.

Mary-Anne Bedard, Toronto's general manager of shelter, support and housing administration, says: 'We do anticipate that things will settle down in the community.' (CBC)

Mary-Anne Bedard, Toronto's general manager of shelter, support and housing administration, said the city will continue to monitor issues and solve problems in the area with the help of the community liaison committee. The city now has medical support and mental health support, harm reduction support and added security at the sites.

"We do anticipate that things will settle down in the community," Bedard told the meeting.

"I think it is worth recognizing that as people come inside, after living outside, potentially for a long period of time, their health and mental health is in a difficult place," she said.

"People are sleep deprived and anxious and it does take a period of time to settle down, to trust that you have a place to sleep, to trust the people who are caring for you in your location," Bedard added.

"It is really important for people to feel welcomed into a community. And when that happens, we do find that communities settle very quickly."