Driver stopped with pot, open liquor going double speed limit in construction zone: police

A 51-year-old man is facing a host of charges after allegedly blowing past police in a construction zone at a high rate of speed — and with open liquor and pot in his car.

According to the OPP, it happened at 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday evening, in a construction zone along Highway 400 and King Road.

OPP media relations officer Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC News that officers were coming from a fatal accident when they saw a vehicle coming up behind them at a high rate of speed.

"The vehicle went right by the officer in a fully marked in a construction zone where workers were present," Schmidt said. "The officer was able to keep an eye on him and get him stopped."

According to police, the man was stopped going 195 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Open liquor and "readily available cannabis" were found in the car, police said in a tweet.

A Richmond Hill man now faces charges of dangerous driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, and having open liquor and pot in his car.

The OPP says the driver will automatically have his license suspended for 90 days and his vehicle will be impounded for seven days.