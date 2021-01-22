Skip to Main Content
Man dead after getting pulled from underground tunnel at Mississauga construction site

A man in his 30s has died after an industrial accident at a Mississauga construction site Thursday afternoon, police say.

3 other workers got out safely, Peel police say

A man in his 30s has died after an industrial accident at a Mississauga construction site Thursday afternoon, police say. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Peel police say they were called to an underground tunnel in the area of Cawthra Road and Hyancinthe Boulevard at approximately 5:42 p.m. 

The man was pulled from the tunnel and pronounced dead on the scene, police said in a tweet.

Three others were able to get out the tunnel with no injuries.

Cawthra Road remains closed in both directions of the area for the investigation.

Emergency crews were called to an underground tunnel in the area of Cawthra Road and Hyancinthe Boulevard shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)
