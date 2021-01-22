Man dead after getting pulled from underground tunnel at Mississauga construction site

A man in his 30s has died after an industrial accident at a Mississauga construction site Thursday afternoon, police say.

Peel police say they were called to an underground tunnel in the area of Cawthra Road and Hyancinthe Boulevard at approximately 5:42 p.m.

The man was pulled from the tunnel and pronounced dead on the scene, police said in a tweet.

Industrial Accident<br>- Cawthra Rd / Hyancinthe Blvd Msg<br>- Construction site (underground tunnel)<br>- Male 30’s, has been extracted, pronounced deceased <br>- 3 others exited, no injuries<br>- Use alternative route <br>- C/R 5:42 pm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> 21-0026042 —@PeelPolice

Three others were able to get out the tunnel with no injuries.

Cawthra Road remains closed in both directions of the area for the investigation.