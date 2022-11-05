Construction worker dies after falling from roof in Etobicoke

A construction worker is dead after falling from a roof while on the job in Etobicoke on Friday, Toronto police say.

Police said the incident happened near the area of Kipling Avenue and Rathburn Road area.

Few details have been released but police say a construction worker fell 15 feet from a roof. The victim was rushed to hospital but died shortly after.

The Ministry of Labour said it is investigating the death.

"We are saddened to hear about this incident. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and coworkers of the deceased worker," a spokesperson for the ministry, in a statement to CBC Toronto.

The ministry said the reported employer is Caruk Hall Inc.