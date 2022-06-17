Construction driver dies after being struck by cement truck while on job site

A construction worker is dead after being struck by a cement truck while on the job, Toronto police say.

Police say they received reports of an industrial accident on May 25, at approximately 4:20 p.m., near the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Allen Road.

A man, 38, was working at a job site when a 36-year-old man was manoeuvering a cement truck and hit the construction worker.

The worker suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. The Ministry of Labour has also been notified and is investigating the fatal collision.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have security or dash camera footage of the incident to contact them.