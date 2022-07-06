Patrick Brown, disqualified from CPC race, facing Brampton mayoral troubles as well

Patrick Brown, disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race due to allegations of wrongdoing, is facing another set of troubles in Brampton, Ont., where he serves as mayor.

A group of five Brampton city councillors released a statement today reacting to the federal news, claiming Brown has what they describe as a "clear and alarming pattern of behaviour."

A majority of councillors voted recently for a series of forensic investigations, including into how contracts were given to firms involved in a push to bring a full university to Brampton.

A report by the city's interim chief administrative officer in May found that $629,000 went to four vendors involved with the project, but staff were unable to find the final product for five of the "deliverables" identified in the expenses.

The five councillors note that most of the money went to one firm, which employed a close associate of Brown.

Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Canadian Press.