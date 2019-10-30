Police search for suspects who 'fired indiscriminately' into Weston home, badly injuring 2

Toronto police are investigating after a man and a woman were badly injured when two suspects shot "indiscriminately" into a home in the city's northwest.

Officers were called to the residence on Conron Place, near Weston Road, at 12:40 a.m., said Insp. Mandeep Mann.

They found a 71-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home.

Both victims were taken to a trauma centre. The woman sustained critical injuries.

"She's fighting for her life in hospital right now," Mann said from the scene.

The man is in serious but stable condition, he added. The two victims do not appear to be related, Mann said.

Investigators believe that two males wearing masks and dark clothing approached the house and began firing through windows and the front door.

"Both males, from the street, fired indiscriminately into the residence," Mann said.

He could not say how many rounds were fired, but multiple bullet holes could be seen on the front facade of the home.

The suspects then fled on foot westbound toward Weston Road.

Officers spent the night canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and security camera footage. They are expected to remain on scene well into the day, Mann said.

Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to contact Toronto police's 12 Division.