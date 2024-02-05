Former CBC Toronto broadcaster Connie Sinclair dies

Connie Sinclair, a former newsreader at CBC Radio in Toronto who had a long career in broadcasting, has died, her family says.

"We are profoundly sad to announce the death of mother, grandmother, partner, animal lover, educator and broadcaster Connie Sinclair," her partner, Mark Wigmore, wrote in post on Facebook.

"Connie had great loves in her life. Family first and foremost. Nothing was more important to Connie than her kids, grandkids, her partner, and her dearest friends," he continued.

In early 2023, Sinclair started experiencing symptoms of multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer, the post said. The new symptoms came eight years after her initial cancer diagnosis and led to ongoing treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital before her death on Friday.

"She faced many difficult hurdles and setbacks, but remained steadfast and brave. She never gave up hope with the support of her family and care-team and continued her treatments to the end," Wigmore said.

Sinclair began her career in radio before leaving the sector to focus on family, bringing with it a pivot to childhood learning and parent education. She eventually returned to broadcasting as an anchor at NewsTalk 1010 before her time as an afternoon newsreader for CBC Radio in Toronto.

She loved the outdoors, whether it be camping, skiing or spending time off-grid at a family cottage in Algonquin Park, according to Wigmore.

"She was truly at peace there," he wrote.

Sinclair also supported a "number of animal rescue organizations over the years," including rescuing numerous cats and dogs herself, he added.

"Her love of animals was obvious by the ever changing roster of dogs and cats that lived with her, often 4 or 5 at once," Wigmore wrote.

Sinclair is survived by her husband, two children, three grandchildren and two sisters.