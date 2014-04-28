Health officials warn of confirmed case of measles in Richmond Hill and Newmarket

York Region Public Health is warning the public about a confirmed case of measles in Richmond Hill and Newmarket.

Health officials say they are investigating a travel-related laboratory-confirmed case of the virus.

Anyone who attended or worked at the following locations during the times listed may have been exposed:

Southlake Regional Health Centre - Emergency Department, 596 Davis Drive, Newmarket from Sunday April 14 at 5:30 p.m. to Monday April 15 at 5:45 a.m.

The Doctor's Office Walk-In Clinic (including waiting area, Rexall Pharmacy and lab), 9625 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill on Wednesday April 10 from 1:15 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. and Friday April 12 from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nando's Restaurant, 9625 Yonge Street, Unit 5, Richmond Hill on Wednesday April 10 from 2:35 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.

"Symptoms of measles can include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes or sensitivity to light, small spots in the mouth or throat and a red rash on the face or body," said Dr. Karim Kurji , York Region's Medical Officer of Health.

Kurji advised anyone showing symptoms to seek health care as soon as possible and to alert their health care provider or facility in advance to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to others.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread easily to those who are susceptible or unprotected, the agency said in a release.

Health officials want to remind residents to check their immunization history and to talk to their doctor about getting vaccinated.

Anyone who may have been exposed is advised to immediately do the following:

Check your immunization record to make sure you and your family members are up-to-date with the measles vaccination (MMR or MMRV). If you are unsure, please check with your health care provider

Even if you are up-to-date with your measles vaccination, watch for symptoms of measles until May 6, 2019

Infants under one year of age, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems can get very ill with measles. These individuals are encouraged to call York Region Public Health measles information line at 1-877-464-9675 ext. 77280

The agency wants to make it clear that those who did not attend the above locations during the listed times are not considered at risk for this measles exposure.