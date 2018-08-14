Skip to Main Content
Toronto police set up books of condolences for fallen Fredericton officers
Toronto police have set up two books of condolences for residents who wish to extend their sympathy to the families of two Fredericton police officers killed on the job on Friday.

The books are in the main lobby of Toronto police headquarters

Const. Robb Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Burns, 43, of Fredericton police died in a shooting at a Fredericton apartment complex on Friday morning. (Fredericton Police Force/Twitter)

Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns of Fredericton police died in a shooting at a Fredericton apartment complex on Friday, along with two civilians, Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud.

The books will be in the main lobby of police headquarters at 40 College St. starting on Tuesday.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that the books will then be given privately to the families of the officers.

