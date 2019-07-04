Alleged assault, robbery of woman inside condo elevator captured on video

Toronto police on Thursday released video of a violent robbery inside a condo elevator in the Deer Park neighbourhood.

The alleged assault and theft occurred around 11:20 p.m. on June 1 at a residential building in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly followed a 35-year-old woman into the elevator, assaulted her and stole her purse.

According to police, the man also indicated that he had a weapon.

A security camera mounted inside the elevator captured the whole incident:

The suspect is described as being in his 30s with a medium build and "very short straight light brown hair."

He was wearing a red baseball cap and carrying an orange Jansport backpack with black stripes at the time of the alleged assault and robbery.

"He is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous," police said in a news release.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Toronto police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.