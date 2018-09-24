Delays of up to 90 minutes on Line 1 due to signal issues

Line 1 commuters should expect significant delays up to 90 minutes for the rest of the night due to signal issues, the TTC says.

The delays affect southbound trains between Eglinton and Union stations and northbound trains between Union and St. Clair stations.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross says the track circuit broke at the height of Monday's rush hour at around 4 p.m. causing the trains to move very slowly, resulting in a backup.

The issue will be fixed overnight after subway services stop and should be corrected by morning, Ross said.

Commuters can use the GO train service between Union and Downsview Park stations on a TTC fare.