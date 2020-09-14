CBC Toronto asked two GTA high school students who are going back into the classroom to give viewers and listeners a behind the scenes look.

Anisha Latchman

Anisha choose an adapted mode for her return to school plan, meaning half day online and half day in school. (Provided by Anisha Latchman )

Anisha is a Grade 12 Mississauga high school student who will share her back to school journey in a three part video series.

Watch Part 1 of Anisha's back to school journey.

Cameron Davis

Cameron will record an audio diary of his back to school journey for Metro Morning. You can hear Cameron on 99.1FM or the CBC Listen App. (Provided by Cameron Davis )

Cameron is a Grade 11 Markham high school student who will share his back to school journey in a four part audio diary on Metro Morning.

Listen to Cameron's first interview on Metro Morning with new host Ismaila Alfa.

Both Cameron and Anisha are on special assignment as CBC Toronto Youth Correspondents and will be reporting about attending classes during Covid-19. Come back to this page over the next month to see how they're doing or follow along on @cbctoronto Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

