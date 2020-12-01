What you need to know about CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season fundraiser

CBC Toronto's annual fundraiser Sounds of the Season is back again this year. All through December, CBC is collecting food and raising money in support of the Daily Bread Food Bank.

There are some exciting additions to our programming this year. While CBC Toronto is not able to hold an open house like in the past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro Morning will be back on stage with live music and guests in the Glenn Gould Studio on Friday Dec. 3, 2021.

To adhere to public health measures, the CBC is allowing just a few dozen people into Glenn Gould Studio for the show.

We want the first opportunity for those tickets to go to some of the heroes of this pandemic.

Do you know a front-line worker, a neighbourhood hero or someone who's stepped up to help in the past two years? If so, and if you know they'd love waking up early to see the show live, nominate them to win a ticket to the event.

Click here to find out how you can nominate a front-line worker to attend this event.

The need

The need for healthy food is greater than ever for the hardest hit members of our community these days, even as things have begun to reopen.

According to a recent report by the Daily Bread Food Bank, there has been a 50 per cent increase in GTA food bank support since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last year, you gave generously — a record-breaking $1.1 million along with thousands of pounds of food — and we hope we can do even better this year.

What to expect

Throughout the month of December, CBC Toronto will feature special programming with musical artists, CBC personalities and stories about how people continue to support one another in this time.

This programming will be featured on television, radio, online and through our social media channels.

Those who donate will also have a chance to win some unique prizes.