Skip to Main Content
Community·Quiz

Test your knowledge with this Ontario-wide food Bank quiz!

Sounds of the Season is CBC’s annual fundraiser in support of local food banks. Learn interesting facts about the people facing, and fighting, food insecurity in communities across the province. Enter to win a custom portrait and limited edition CBC toque.

Enter to win a custom portrait and limited edition CBC toque

CBC Communications ·
(CBC)

Sounds of the Season is CBC's annual fundraiser in support of local food banks. Learn interesting facts about the people facing, and fighting, food insecurity in communities across the province. Donate to Feed Ontario now

Win

(Onyeka Oduh)

Enter to win a custom portrait from artist Onyeka Oduh and a limited edition CBC toque.

Take the quiz now!

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now