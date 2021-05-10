Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Celebrates 25 Years

(Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival)

For the last 25 years, the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival has provided a dedicated platform for exceptional lens-based projects by Canadian and international artists. This year's event is no different, with a slightly tweaked format adapted to maintain public safety protocols and keep artists, partners, and audiences safe.

The 25th Anniversary edition will be extended beyond its customary month-long event in May to roll out programming throughout the year. This year's festival will focus on virtual programming and, as health restrictions permit, commissioned art projects at public spaces across the city.

In keeping with the Festival's traditional May launch, outdoor installations will be on view in public spaces across the city (dates to be confirmed, pending government lockdown guidelines), featuring compelling works by exceptional artists whose practices reflect the intense upheaval of the present day, and global awakenings that have inspired hopeful futures. Issues addressed include the perception of Black bodies in contemporary and colonial paradigms; Indigenous perspectives on land, culture, sovereignty, and colonialism; intersectional experiences of queer artists; representations of women's bodies as sites of power that challenge history; the state of the environment and the impact of human activity on climate change; and isolation, survival, and courage during times of pandemic.

For more details, head to the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival website.