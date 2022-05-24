Ramraajh Sharvendiran is the new host of CBC Radio's Ontario Morning.

Weekdays from 6 - 8:30 AM, Ramraajh Sharvendiran tells you what's happening in your world — whether it's down the road or around the globe.

Tune in on your local radio dial to CBC Radio One, or listen anytime on CBC Listen .

Sharvendiran takes over from Wei Chen who retired earlier this year.

Born and raised in Toronto, Sharvendiran says he looks forward to getting to know the south-central Ontario region of Barrie, Kingston, Muskoka and Peterborough, an area he's always loved.

"I'm eager to hear about the ways folks are building community and taking care of one another. On a more selfish note, I also want to hear about the best spots to visit as I explore the region this summer."

Have a tip on a great spot in south-central Ontario? Ramraajh will be visiting this summer and wants to hear from you! Email us at ontariomorning@cbc.ca.

While studying communications at York University, Sharvendiran joined the community radio station CHRY 105.5 FM, hosting and producing Queer Currents - a weekly queer and trans-focused program - for nearly a decade.

In the midst of feeding his passion for radio, he had a 5-year stint in public health before joining CBC Toronto as an intern in 2017. He soon moved to northern Manitoba to host and produce CBC's daily morning show, North Country and eventually made his way to Newfoundland and Labrador where he became the co-host of the St. John's Morning Show.

Now that he's at the helm of Ontario Morning, Sharvendiran is excited to listen and learn from the community.

"Morning radio is a great space to discuss and learn about the stories of the day, and I'm excited to be a part of that conversation for the Ontario Morning region."

Sharvendiran's official first morning in the host chair is Tuesday, May 24.

