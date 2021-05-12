Local artists create through the lens of Community

CBC Toronto commissioned local artists, each with their own unique style, to create an original illustration depicting what Community looks like in Toronto, and across the greater Toronto area.

Over the next few months, we'll meet the artists, and learn the stories behind their work, while seeing about the many ways people have found a heightened sense of community.

From supporting local retail, exploring nearby parks, to finding connection through gardening.

Scroll down to meet this week's artists Alanna Cavanagh @alanna_cavanagh

(Provided by Alanna Cavanagh)

1) Tell us about yourself (in terms of your artistic/design background)

I'm a Toronto based artist and Illustrator. My style has been described as whimsical and I've created work for clients including The New York Times, Neiman Marcus, Crane Stationery, and Penguin Books. My silk screen prints are a favourite among interior designers and have appeared in many decor publications.

2) How did you approach the design process for this community inspired illustration representing Toronto and or the greater Toronto area?

A garden illustration immediately came to mind as I myself am a member of a community garden in Cabbagetown. The setting also allowed me to include a diverse set of people... plus it was nice to draw something very springy after a long Covid winter.

3) Name another Toronto-area artist whose work you admire.