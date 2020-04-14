Skip to Main Content
Join the 'Greater Toronto Orchestra'
Community

Join the 'Greater Toronto Orchestra'

Join the CBC Toronto Community 'Greater Toronto Orchestra' by sending in a video of your neighbourhood applauding front line workers.

Send us your videos celebrating front-line workers

CBC Communications ·
Send in a video and join the Greater Toronto Orchestra (CBC)

Around the world, communities have taken to their balconies, porches and windows to applaud front line workers working tirelessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. If you've heard or participated in the applause in your neighbourhood, we want to join the CBC Toronto 'Greater Toronto Orchestra'.

Be a part of the Greater Toronto Orchestra

(CBC)

Help us create a virtual 'orchestra' to celebrate people working on the front lines! Want to get involved? No musical talent required. Send us a video (30 seconds or less) that captures you and/or your neighbourhood applauding front-line workers.

How to submit your video:

It's simple! Send an email to cbctorontocommunity@cbc.ca with your video.

Tip: Shoot your video on your smart phone (horizontal video preferred) and make sure it is 30 second or less.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News