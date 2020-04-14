Join the 'Greater Toronto Orchestra'
Join the CBC Toronto Community 'Greater Toronto Orchestra' by sending in a video of your neighbourhood applauding front line workers.
Send us your videos celebrating front-line workers
Around the world, communities have taken to their balconies, porches and windows to applaud front line workers working tirelessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. If you've heard or participated in the applause in your neighbourhood, we want to join the CBC Toronto 'Greater Toronto Orchestra'.
Be a part of the Greater Toronto Orchestra
Help us create a virtual 'orchestra' to celebrate people working on the front lines! Want to get involved? No musical talent required. Send us a video (30 seconds or less) that captures you and/or your neighbourhood applauding front-line workers.
How to submit your video:
It's simple! Send an email to cbctorontocommunity@cbc.ca with your video.
Tip: Shoot your video on your smart phone (horizontal video preferred) and make sure it is 30 second or less.