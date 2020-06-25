In celebration of Canada Day 2020, CBC stations across the country commissioned local artists to create colouring pages representing our 13 beautiful provinces and territories. From coast to coast to coast, you can colour your way across Canada with the CBC's Great Canadian Colouring Book.

Feeling inspired? Let's get started!

Download CBC's Great Canadian Colouring Book

Step 1: Click here to download and print CBC's Great Canadian Colouring Book. For best results, print pages using black and white settings.

Step 2: Get out your best crayons or markers and colour away!

Step 3: Decorate your windows with your artwork or share on your social media accounts with the hashtag #cbcmycanadaday.

Click here to learn more about all the great ways you can celebrate Canada Day with CBC.

Meet the artists

Michelle Hoogveld - Alberta

Alberta artist Michelle Hoogveld's work features compositions of geometric, figurative and abstracted elements, Michelle’s work continues to explore human emotion and its relationship to our surroundings. (Submitted by Michelle Hoogveld )

Michelle Hoogveld is a Canadian painter and muralist, working with private collectors, designers, and in public spaces internationally. Known primarily for her vibrant use of colour, Michelle's work is inspired by who we are as people, the places we encounter and the connections we form with others.

With experience working in Canada, the United States, Peru, Mexico, Germany, Portugal and England, Michelle is rapidly making her mark incorporating visual art into urban spaces. Michelle received her Bachelor of Science in Visual Communication and Design with distinction from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida and her Bachelors of Education specializing in Art from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.

Izzie Cheung - British Columbia

Izzie Cheung has this to say about her work. "B.C. has evolved over time to be modern and fast-paced, represented by the geometric bear and cityscape. However, despite its prosperity, the province has protected its captivating environment and diverse wildlife, represented by the landscape, salmon and orca." (Submitted by Izzie Cheung)

Izzie Cheung is from North Vancouver. She started painting during her first year of university and has continued to grow her skills ever since. When she is not painting, she works as a Respiratory Therapist at Vancouver General Hospital. She finds that her art allows her to connect with other people, employ her creativity at work and learn more about herself as a person.

Kailey Sheppard - Manitoba

Kailey Sheppard considers herself a self-taught Winnipeg based artist. (Submitted by Kailey Sheppard )

Kailey Sheppard is a self-taught Winnipeg based artist whose work can be seen on the boardwalk outside the Winnipeg Art Gallery, among other places. Her work includes murals, paintings, illustrations and much more.

She is currently working on expanding her portfolio and advancing in digital art.

Penny Heather - New Brunswick

"I am inspired by the landscapes of my home province, painting in a style I would describe as 'fantasy realism', which results from my observations and impressions of the environment around me." - Fredericton Artist Penny Heather (Submitted by Penny Heather)

Penny Heather is a full-time artist working in Fredericton, NB, after returning back home to Fredericton from Calgary. "I am inspired by the landscapes of my home province, painting in a style I would describe as 'fantasy realism', which results from my observations and impressions of the environment around me," she says. "Creating art is a meditation for me; a compass to navigate subconscious thoughts, where recurring patterns become apparent in a visual way that I can share for others to interpret on their own.

Marcus Gosse - Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland artist Marcus Goose incorporates the ancient Mi'kmaq Star, Mi'kmaq Petroglyphs, Hieroglyphs, and various double curve designs into the landscapes of his paintings. (Submitted by Marcus Gosse )

Marcus Gosse ​is a Newfoundland Mi'kmaq Artist, and a member of the Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation Band in Newfoundland. Marcus' grandmother, Alice Maude Gosse (maiden name-Benoit), is a Mi'kmaq Elder, who was born and raised in Red Brook, NL (Welbooktoojech) located on the Port-Au-Port Peninsula. In 2005, Marcus was given his native name Papamikapow, which means "Traveler" (He who travels, not only physically, but spiritually) from an Ojibway-Cree Elder from Sandy Lake First Nation, Ontario. Marcus incorporates the ancient Mi'kmaq Star, Mi'kmaq Petroglyphs, Hieroglyphs, and various double curve designs into the landscapes of his paintings.

Northwest Territories - Ray McSwain

Northwest Territories artist Ray McSwain describes the use of his paintings as 'A way for me to show my respect for the harmony that exists between indigenous people and nature and the beauty of my culture of the True North.' (Submitted by Ray McSwain )

Born in Yellowknife in 1971 and raised in the largest Dene community of Rae-Edzo, Ray spent his life surrounded in the same natural, scenic beauty that has inspired many northern artist.

Ray began seriously drawing at a young age and won class room drawing contest's after his teacher purchased his drawing and encouraged him to develop his talent more. He began to paint in the ninth grade, independently developing his very unique style.

As Ray's talents developed through the local school's art program, he quickly became recognized as a first rate artist with a very special talent. 'I think it runs in the family, my dad is an artist too, carving in soapstone.'

Miro Bautista - Nova Scotia

"We've been through trials and challenges for the past months, but we lifted each other up," says Halifax based Miro Bautista about his colouring page. "We proved that we are always stronger together. For this year's Canada Day, we celebrate diversity and positivity. #NovaScotiaStrong" (Submitted by Miro Bautista )

Ramir "Miro" Bautista was born and raised in the Philippines. He moved to Halifax, NS three years ago. When he is not drawing, Miro works as a nurse at a long-term care facility in the city.

Aija Komangapik - Nunavut

Aija Komangapik is a young Inuk artist who was born and raised in Iqaluit, Nunavut. (Submitted by Aija Komangapik )

Aija Komangapik is a young Inuk artist who was born and raised in Iqaluit, Nunavut and moved to Caplan, Quebec with one of her siblings in her teens to live with their father. Since then, she has continued to live in Quebec trying to obtain her arts administration courses. Aija enjoys reading, drawing and completing various other art projects.

Élana Camille - Ontario

While in college, Élana Camille had the opportunity to explore Ontario while playing for the college’s varsity soccer team. This colouring page was inspired by her travels throughout Ontario and the many beautiful areas of the province that she discovered. (Submitted by Élana Camille )



Élana Camille is a Toronto-born, globally-raised, lifestyle & fashion illustrator and artist behind the brand Élana Camille Creates. As a self-taught multidisciplinary artist, she creates art that is bright, bold, colourful and full of life. Inspired not only by fashion but also lifestyle, travel & food themes, she is inspired by her expansive world view and global travels. While in college, Élana Camille had the opportunity to explore Ontario while playing for her college's varsity soccer team. This colouring page was inspired by her travels throughout Ontario and the many beautiful areas of the province that she discovered.

Tania Pendergast - Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island artist Tania Pendergast's favourite medium is watercolour, which she loves to use to add accents and colourful illustrations or patterns to her calligraphed or hand lettered quotes. (Submitted by Tania Pendergast)

Tania Pendergast is a calligrapher, illustrator and hand lettering artist living in Prince Edward Island. Her work evolved from her personal art therapy that she undertook after being diagnosed with depression and chronic pain in 2014. Before that time, she was a Signals Officer in the Canadian Army for 20 years.

In 2016, Tania started Bright Spot Papier & Art after rekindling her love of quotes and illustration. Tania considers herself to be a curator of beautiful words, and loves to play with colour as much as she can. Her favourite medium is watercolour, which she loves to use to add accents and colourful illustrations or patterns to her calligraphed or hand lettered quotes. Her work is available online through her Etsy shop, as well as in a number of seasonal and year-round shops in both PEI and Nova Scotia. Tania's ultimate goal with her artwork and Bright Spot Papier & Art is to create, inspire, delight and uplift.

Mathieu Labrecque - Quebec

Quebec artist Mathieu Labrecque says his work is characterized by playful colours, audacious compositions and unique character design. (Submitted by Mathieu Labrecque )

Mathieu Labrecque is an illustrator based in Montreal. He loves images that tell stories. He conceives illustrations for various mediums and clients, ranging from children's books to food products packaging. His work is characterized by playful colours, audacious compositions and unique character design.

Rawry & Pohly - Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan artist Kevin Chow is co-founder of Rawry & Pohly. (Submitted by Rawry & Pohly)

Rawry & Pohly is a super fun, caffeine-fuelled entrepreneurial art endeavour named after two teddy bears. The name Rawry & Pohly derives from the name of Kevin Chow's childhood teddy bear, Pohly, and his co-founding partner and wife's teddy bear, Rawry, a bear of the same exact model. The company's motto, "celebrate your inner child," captures the essence of childhood nostalgia, employing the modern techniques of stylistic minimalism and pop-art. Kevin Chow (Pohly) was also a CBC Saskatchewan Future 40 2018 recipient.

Cass Collins - Yukon

Yukon born Cass Collins says inspiration for her work comes from her animals and gardens, neighbouring farms, the land and wildlife surrounding her. (Submitted by Cass Collins )

Artist and graphic designer Cass Collins left the town where she was born and raised, Whitehorse, Yukon, to study illustration and design at Capilano University in North Vancouver, BC. After receiving her diploma, she returned north and settled in Atlin, BC to pursue a self-sufficient life style.

Cass's paintings have a graphic look and strong design sense. Acrylic paints or watercolour and ink are her primary mediums. Most recently, she's been exploring watercolour techniques for a series of farm-animal illustrations she is working on. Inspiration comes from her animals and gardens, neighbouring farms, the land and wildlife surrounding her.

In addition to her studio work Cass also teaches art classes and does commissions. She participates in select local craft fairs, art markets and the occasional exhibition. The popularity of her design work and illustrations has created many collectors.

