February 5: Launch of the CBC/Radio-Canada National Indigenous Strategy

Join us for the live broadcast of the launch of the National Indigenous Strategy on February 5 at 4 p.m. ET.

This strategy outlines how we will ensure that the diversity, cultures, stories, languages and self-determination of First Nations, Inuit and Métis are integral to who we are as a public broadcaster.

It marks a significant step in our journey toward better inclusion and representation of Indigenous Peoples.

Through this strategy, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing Truth and Reconciliation and strengthening relations.