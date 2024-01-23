February 5: Launch of the CBC/Radio-Canada National Indigenous Strategy
Find out more about how this strategy will improve inclusion and representation of Indigenous Peoples.
Join us for the live broadcast of the launch of the National Indigenous Strategy on February 5 at 4 p.m. ET.
This strategy outlines how we will ensure that the diversity, cultures, stories, languages and self-determination of First Nations, Inuit and Métis are integral to who we are as a public broadcaster.
It marks a significant step in our journey toward better inclusion and representation of Indigenous Peoples.
Through this strategy, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing Truth and Reconciliation and strengthening relations.