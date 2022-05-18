CBC Toronto hosts a conversation with residents of Humber River-Black Creek on the provincial election

On May 11, CBC Toronto journalists met with 18 residents of Humber River-Black Creek. The gathering took place at Driftwood Community Centre, in Jane and Finch, the heart of the riding. During the Listening Session, residents talked about the issues that mattered to their communities.

The discussion was framed around one question:

What do the candidates need to do to make life better for you in Humber River-Black Creek?

The responses we received have helped shape our journalism during the Ontario election.

Jane and Finch resident Richelle Nelson summarizing the key points from her discussion table. (Rignam Wangkhang)

Of the many issues raised, two key themes emerged:

Key Themes:

Rental Housing and Affordability

Rental house prices are rising across the board, displacing residents due to the lack of deeply affordable housing.

There is widespread concern about gentrification. Residents want revitalization without gentrification.

There are fears over corporate landlords conducting renovictions and above guideline rent increases.

Social and public housing is in disrepair.

Youth and Work Opportunities

There is a lack of permanent full-time work opportunities in the area and a general feeling of hopelessness among young people due to systemic barriers.

Residents experience postal code prejudice and struggle to find work.

There is an abundance of temp agencies that take advantage of residents and new immigrants.

There is a lack of community spaces and programs for young people while there is over policing of outdoor spaces.

The youth need more mental health programs.

CBC journalist Kelda Yuen engaging with residents of Jane and Finch during CBC Toronto's Listening Session. (Rignam Wangkhang)

The Listening Session participants provided us with many ideas about how CBC Toronto can cover the issues that matter to Humber River-Black Creek and where we can do better. They let us know that because of ongoing community organizing, they've been advocating for solutions to these problems for years. The next step is putting these recommendations and ideas into action and continuing the relationship we've built with residents.

A TV and radio story about this Listening Session was published on May 12. We also presented the full list of topics to our journalists and are already working on stories that have come from this Listening Session. On June 2, CBC Toronto will be hosting an election night special in Humber River-Black Creek that will continue to discuss the issues that matter to this community.