Candidates make their case to become Toronto's next mayor in CBC Toronto debate

With less than one month until election day, CBC Toronto will host a six-candidate mayoral debate on June 6.

The debate will air live from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on CBC Radio, and will stream live on cbc.ca/toronto , CBC Gem , CBC Listen , on CBC News YouTube and from CBC Toronto's Facebook account.

Award-winning journalist Marivel Taruc, along with municipal affairs reporter Shawn Jeffords, will co-moderate the debate which is an opportunity for voters to learn more about the mayoral hopefuls, and where they stand on the issues that matter most to Torontonians.

The debate will feature Olivia Chow, Mark Saunders, Josh Matlow, Brad Bradford, Ana Bailão and Mitzie Hunter.

CBC Toronto weighed a number of factors before determining who will be included in the debate given there are 102 candidates. That includes whether a candidate has a robust platform that addresses a host of key issues. CBC Toronto also takes into account other inputs, including candidates' involvement in the community, available polling data, and the candidate's relevant civic or governmental leadership experience in this city.

This debate is one part of CBC Toronto's broader election coverage.

CBC Toronto has extensively covered the mayoral race since April 3, the first day mayoral candidates were eligible to register their campaigns, including reporting major policy announcements on all CBC platforms. CBC's coverage will continue throughout June.

Advance voting will begin June 8. The election will be held on June 26 2023.