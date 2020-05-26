What to read and watch for Asian Heritage Month in the GTA

May is Asian Heritage Month, and the GTA is home to many Asian-Canadian communities. While physical distancing means celebrations may look a little different this year, we've compiled a list of things to read, listen to and watch both this month and beyond.

Meet the man bringing South Asian films to Toronto

During the month of May, CBC Toronto has partnered with the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto for the past few years. This year, due to the pandemic, the festival has been rescheduled. We spoke with the founder about what inspired the festival, how IFFSA is pivoting in the midst of the pandemic and what's next. Read the Q&A with founder Sunny Gill here.

Sunny Gill, founder of IFFSA Toronto (Sunny Gill)

Fasting on the frontlines

Over the past four weeks, Muslims around the world have been fasting to mark the holy month of Ramadan. This year, the pandemic has made things much different. What's it like working on the frontlines while fasting? CBC Here and Now host Gill Deacon speaks to Dr. Abdul Ghani Basith, an Emergency Room Doctor at Markham Stouffville Hospital, and Nathika Rahumathulla a registered nurse in the same ER, about how they're managing.

There are only a few days left of Ramadan. For the past four weeks, Muslims here and around the world have been fasting to mark the holy month. This year has been unusual to say the least for many families observing the month without the company of their community…But for those working on the frontlines who are fasting for 14 hours a day - well, they say the experience has served up some surprises.Dr. Abdul Ghani Basith is an Emergency Room Doctor at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Nathika Rahumathulla is a registered nurse in the same ER. 7:10

Simu Liu on becoming Marvel's first Asian superhero

Canadian actor Simu Liu will play superhero Shang-Chi in an upcoming Marvel movie. Liu is best known for his role on the CBC-TV sitcom Kim’s Convenience. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

It all started with a viral tweet by Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu (who grew up in Mississauga) asking when an Asian-American superhero would be added to the Marvel Universe. The idea became a reality in a way that Liu didn't quite expect - he was cast as Shang Chi in 2018, the franchise's first Asian superhero.

Simu has become a strong voice advocating for more Asian representation in media. In an interview with Tom Power, he discusses how he secured the role of Shang Chi, his dreams as an actor and combating anti-Asian racism in the midst of the pandemic.

Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu was launched into the celebrity stratosphere when he was announced as the lead in the upcoming Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. To add to the excitement, he's playing Marvel's first Asian superhero. But Liu says he still attracts hateful rhetoric online, especially during this time of coronavirus related xenophobia. He joined Tom Power to tell us how he's encouraging connection and compassion while isolating in Australia. 17:00

Meet the 10 year-old dancer lighting up arenas

Roman Pesino is a 'very little guy with very big dreams'. At just 10 years old, his dance talents have landed him on the Raptors' Lil Ballas Dance Team. The young dance crew help keep fans hyped up during games. Roman is featured in CBC Arts series The Move, which focuses on talented dancers from across the country. This season highlights the next generation of young dancers taking the world by storm. Watch Roman's episode here.

Roman Pesino (CBC Arts)

Dive into Short Docs

If you're in the mood for some food for thought, there are two short docs available on CBC Gem to add to your watch list. Reflecting on her childhood, fillmmaker Anne Koizumi explores the shame she felt growing up with her Japanese immigrant father - who was worked as a janitor at her school. Stream for free on CBC Gem here.

For a local connection, check out the Short Round Up by Nobu Adilman of Choir!Choir!Choir!

In 1983 after seeing few Asian characters on screen, Nobu auditioned for the role of the "sassy" Asian kid sidekick in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. While he didn't land the role, the moment changed his life. He embarks on a journey to connect with the other boys - now men - who auditioned for the pivotal role. Stream the doc on CBC Gem for free here.

'Tap' into Toronto's most beloved restaurant supply store

(All Photography: Kyle Richmond)

Chances are, if you live in Toronto you've either heard of this iconic restaurant supply store, or have eaten somewhere with things supplied by Tap Phong. With its bright yellow signage, the store is a fixture in Toronto's Chinatown.

So who's behind the beloved shop? For the past thirty years, the Tran family have provided supplies to home cooks and professional kitchens alike. Get to know more about the family and the history of the store here.