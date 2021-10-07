Our CBC Toronto hosts and reporters are used to asking the tough questions, but now we're putting these journos in the "hot seat". Next up: Jason D'Souza, host of Fresh Air on CBC Radio One. Get to know Jason with a few fun and telling questions based on Marcel Proust's famous questionnaire.

1. What is your most marked characteristic?

An insatiable curiosity.

2. What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Being surrounded by family, friends and food. I'll let the order of importance remain ambiguous.

Jason sharing mithai (aka Indian sweets) with his mother during a Diwali celebration. Traditionally mithai are given to family and friends. (Ben Nelms)

3. What is your greatest extravagance?

I always order guac on the side, even when it's extra.



4. Which talent would you most like to have?

I've always wanted to master an instrument. Sadly, those tabla lessons of my youth bore little fruit.



5. What is your favourite journey?

A 3-day, 50km hike through the muddy, exhausting and exhilarating trails of Juan de Fuca Provincial Park on Vancouver Island. A new love and appreciation of gaiters was found on that trip.

Jason learned the importance of gaiters (garments worn over the shoe and lower pants) while hiking in British Columbia. This particular hike is notoriously muddy year-round. Jason had long mulled over whether he actually needed gaiters to keep the mud off before doing the hike -- clearly, it was a good call that he wore them. (submitted by Jason D'Souza)

6. Which living person do you most admire?

David Attenbourough. He's spent a lifetime learning, understanding and sharing stories of the natural world. At 95 he's still fighting for the climate and a better future.



7. What is your motto?

Character is how you treat those who can do nothing for you.



8. What is your favourite neighborhood in Toronto or the GTA?

The Junction - I'm slowly eating my way through every restaurant in the neighbourhood (recommendations welcome!).

The Junction is a neighbourhood in Toronto's West end. The main intersection of the area is Dundas Street West and Keele Street. (Jason D'Souza)

9. Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Edmond Dantes, the Count of Monte Cristo.

10. What is your current state of mind?

I'm excited to continue discovering this city, this province and the stories that it holds.