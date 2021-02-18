Toronto producer rallies network of cooks, musicians to help those experiencing homelessness
Multiple times a week, the group brings food and supplies to Alexandra Park
Appalled by the ongoing situation plaguing Toronto's homeless population during the pandemic, Dale Burshtein decided to band together with her friends to help those choosing to stay in encampments this winter.
Burshtein is a producer who has worked on several culinary shows. When the pandemic hit, she began sending calls out in an effort to use her connections and get donations for those in need.
In a matter of weeks, she says several people reached out to contribute, including a violinist she has worked with in the past.
Now, she's working with chefs and home cooks to make fresh gourmet meals for those living in Alexandra Park.
The group goes to the park multiple times a week — bringing music, supplies and a sense of community to those experiencing homelessness.
