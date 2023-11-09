City council votes unanimously to expand community crisis service across Toronto

Toronto city council voted unanimously Thursday to endorse the citywide expansion of a program that sees mental health experts instead of police respond to some calls involving people in crisis.

Coun. Ausma Malik said it's clear the initiative, which is currently available in four pilot zones representing roughly 60 per cent of the city, has been a success since its launch in March 2022.

"It's time to expand the program to the entire city," Malik said.

Downtown Coun. Chris Moise called it "true progress."

Etobicoke Coun. Stephen Holyday put forward a motion during debate to strike wording calling the program "Toronto's fourth emergency service," but that was voted down.

The city is set to spend just under $14 million in the current fiscal year to fund eight positions within the community crisis service. An October report from city staff estimated that an expansion would cost $26.8 million for 13 positions in 2024, and $34.7 million for 43 positions by 2026.

The service received 6,827 calls in its first year of operations. Staff found 78 per cent of calls that were transferred from 911 were "successfully resolved" without police involvement.

Data showed that 95 per cent of clients were satisfied or very satisfied with the service they received and 90 per cent said they think it had a positive impact on how they perceived community safety and wellbeing, according to city staff.

Throughout that first year, the report said, community crisis teams completed 2,936 post-crisis follow up interactions and connected 1,160 service users to case management supports.

"The Toronto Community Crisis Service has a demonstrated positive equity impact on Indigenous, Black, racialized, and 2SLGBTQ+ communities. The service has strengthened confidence in community safety efforts, and led to better outcomes for Indigenous, Black, and equity-deserving communities that face over-policing and concerns about police interactions," the October report said.

"This service reduces police engagements and increases community-based solutions that connect people in crisis to much needed mental health and well-being programs and services. This community-based service prioritizes the community safety and well-being of Toronto's most vulnerable populations."