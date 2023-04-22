Volunteers clean up trash in Grange Park day before Earth Day

More than a dozen volunteers got a head start on Earth Day by picking up trash behind a Toronto art gallery on Friday.

The volunteers, members of the advocacy group Unite for Change, collected garbage in Grange Park, located behind the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Christine Alfred, a volunteer with Unite for Change, said she believes individual actions can make a difference. The organization says its mission is to empower Canadians to make the world a better place.

"Cleaning up a park may seem small but it is change," Alfred said.

Nicole Danesi, senior manager with Unite for Change, said climate change can seem overwhelming but everyday actions, such as turning off a light in a room or picking up litter in a park, matter.

Danesi said many Canadians are experiencing what she calls climate anxiety.

While some people are responding to climate change by recycling and composting, young people are making tough life choices, she said.

"They are actually choosing not to have kids or have fewer children just given our current situation," she said.

A person gathers garbage at Grange Park as part of an event organized by Unite for Change. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Lauren Baker, a member of Unite for Change who is involved in what calls its Land and Food Justice Fund, said Earth day is a time to encourage the city to do more.

"We have parks like this where small areas could be dedicated to be used for food production," she said.

Baker said not enough is being done to make land and space accessible for marginalized communities.

The Grange Park cleanup was registered as part of the city's Clean Toronto Together spring cleanup campaign.

City encouraging residents to clean up public spaces

In a news release on March 30, the city said it is encouraging residents to host community cleanups this weekend to remove litter from public spaces such as parks, ravines, sidewalks, laneways and beaches.

On Friday, Toronto schools and businesses were encouraged to participate in the campaign by cleaning around their properties.

The campaign is considered Canada's largest municipal spring cleanup program.

For four weeks before community cleanups in April, the city said it uses more than 200 pieces of equipment, including litter vacuums, sweepers, front-end loaders, dump trucks, sidewalk sweepers and power washers, to remove dirt, debris and graffiti from streets, parks and watercourses.