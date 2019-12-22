'It's neighbours helping neighbours': 1,000 families getting groceries, cakes and toys for Christmas

Over the last several days, hundreds of volunteers have been sorting and packing groceries, as Community Centre 55 once again sets out to feed people in their neighbourhood and other parts of the city who might otherwise go hungry over the holidays.

On Sunday, more than 100 volunteers turned out to Community Centre 55 — located at 97 Main St. — to deliver the packages.

"It's really neighbours helping the neighbours," Debbie Visconti, the centre's executive director told CBC Toronto.

"It's people from the community donating and volunteering their time to help us get the food and toys out to … 1,000 families altogether."

Debbie Visconti, executive director at Community Centre 55 says the centre hopes to distribute groceries to 1,000 families. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

Each family receives age-appropriate toys, groceries for Christmas, and a box of food that will carry them into the new year. They also receive a cake, turkey or ham. Families with pets also receive food for their furry friends.

Most of the food is donated by FreshCo, while the remainder is made up of individual donations.

"We're very proud of what we do, we're happy that the community helps us … it really works out well and we're happy to do it. For 38 years we've been serving the community and this is the best day of the year for me," Visconti said.

"Tomorrow we do an emergency toy clinic whereby people come from all over the city to get toys if they don't have them for their family; and if there is any extra food we'll give [it to] them."

Each family receives groceries for Christmas and a box of food that will carry them into the new year. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

Visconti said some volunteers have been coming back for up to 30 years.

Brigette Piazza is one of the many volunteers. She said she has been giving her time for 12 years.

"Every time I do this it gets more rewarding, more humbling. It's really important to give to those who are underprivileged," Piazza told CBC Toronto.

She was with her friend Nejat Idris who was volunteering at the centre for the first time.

"I think it's important to recognize your privilege especially in a city as vast as Toronto with different socio-economic levels," Idris said.

"I think a lot more people in Toronto could benefit from helping out others who are less fortunate."