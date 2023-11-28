Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Pay it forward at this Thorncliffe Park cafe

The Common Ground Cafe is making it easy for customers to give back by offering a pay-it-forward model when purchasing. When registering for a points card, customers have an option of donating their points or receiving points.

The Common Ground Cafe is located at 66 Overlea Blvd.

CBC News ·

You can pay it forward at this Thorncliffe Park cafe

1 hour ago
Duration 2:08
Featured VideoThe Common Ground Cafe is making it easy for customers to give back by offering a pay-it-forward model when buying coffee or a snack.

The Common Ground Cafe is making it easy for customers to give back by offering a pay-it-forward model when buying coffee or a snack. When registering for a points card, customers have an option of donating their points or receiving points.

CBC Toronto got a sneak peek inside.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now