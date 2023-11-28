Pay it forward at this Thorncliffe Park cafe

The Common Ground Cafe is making it easy for customers to give back by offering a pay-it-forward model when purchasing. When registering for a points card, customers have an option of donating their points or receiving points.
The Common Ground Cafe is located at 66 Overlea Blvd.
CBC News ·
The Common Ground Cafe is making it easy for customers to give back by offering a pay-it-forward model when buying coffee or a snack. When registering for a points card, customers have an option of donating their points or receiving points.