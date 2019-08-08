Common on making music, getting political and finding inspiration
American hip-hop artist Common will release his 12th studio album, "Let Love," on Aug. 30.
Nearly 30 years since American hip-hop artist Common started making music, he's as busy as ever.
The 47-year-old rapper released a New York Times best-selling memoir earlier this year called Let Love Have the Last Word.
Writing that book inspired his latest music project, Let Love.
Now on tour promoting the forthcoming album, which drops Aug. 30, Common spoke with CBC's Dwight Drummond about making music, getting political and finding inspiration.
