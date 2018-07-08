Skip to Main Content
Actor-comedian Andrew Phung accuses Toronto police officer of racist taunt
New

Actor-comedian Andrew Phung accuses Toronto police officer of racist taunt

A comedian and actor says what he saw on the streets of Toronto on Saturday was not representative of the Canada he wants to live in.

Police investigating allegation that officer told driver to 'go back to your country'

The Canadian Press ·
Andrew Phung, an actor on the comedy Kim's Convenience, says he witnessed the officer make the comment while he was on his way to a Blue Jays game with his family. (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

A comedian and actor says what he saw on the streets of Toronto on Saturday was not representative of the Canada he wants to live in.

Andrew Phung had dropped his family off at Rogers Centre for a Blue Jays game, parked his car nearby and was walking to the stadium when he says he saw a police officer tell a driver to "go back to your country."

Phung described the alleged incident, which Toronto police say they're investigating, in a series of tweets Saturday afternoon and a phone interview Saturday evening.

He says he was waiting to cross the downtown street with a group of about 20 other people when the light changed, and a driver he described as a person of colour hesitated to pull through the intersection.

Phung says an on-duty police officer shouted at the driver to proceed, which the person did, but as the officer was walking back toward the sidewalk, Phung says the cop said, "If you can't drive, go back to your country."

A spokesman for Toronto police says the force spent the evening gathering information so they can investigate what happened.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us