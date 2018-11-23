Come From Away cast among performers at CBC's Sounds of the Season

The Come From Away cast will be one of several acts that will take the stage at this year's CBC Toronto Sounds of the Season on Dec. 7.

In three weeks, Toronto's Canadian Broadcasting Centre will open its doors to the public for the annual fundraiser that supports GTA food banks.

The international hit musical's cast will perform during CBC Metro Morning's live broadcast out of the Glenn Gould studio.

Kevin Drew, the frontman of Broken Social Scene, will perform on Metro Morning live Dec. 7 as part of Sounds of the Season. (Dahlia Katz)

Broken Social Scene's Kevin Drew, Sarah Harmer, Ria Mae, Neon Dreams, UN Jefferson and The Dirty B-Sides will also perform on Metro Morning.

Artists Jess Moskaluke, AHI and Laila Biali will perform during the live broadcast of CBC Music's q with Tom Power during Sounds of the Season.

Indie-soul recording artist AHI will perform in the Glenn Gould Studio during CBC Music's q with Tom Power on Dec. 7. (Jess Baumung)

Later that afternoon, CBC's Here and Now will have musical guests Ellevator, Tim Baker, the Tafelmusik Chamber Choir, Wexford Gleeks, Wolf Saga and Colin Response on their live broadcast.

Ellevator will perform in the Glenn Gould Studio during the live broadcast of CBC Toronto's Here and Now on Dec. 7, 2018. (Vanessa Heins)

Last year with your generous support, CBC Toronto raised more than $675,936 and collected 27,190 pounds of food.

So come down and join us on Friday, Dec. 7 and bring a non-perishable food donation if you can.

For more information on the even and how you can donate visit: cbc.ca/sots