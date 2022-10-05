Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·EVENT

Come and watch 5 former Toronto mayors debate how to make the city's new 'strong mayor' system work

The University of Toronto’s School of Cities, in partnership with CBC Toronto, will host an event featuring five former Toronto mayors discussing the city's new "strong mayor" system, recently brought in by the Ontario government.

Sign up for this free, in-person and virtual debate moderated by Dwight Drummond

CBC Communications ·
These five former mayors will speak with CBC Toronto host Dwight Drummond and the U of T's Adam Vaughan, who is also a former city councillor and Toronto MPP. (University of Toronto)

Toronto will soon be governed under a new "strong mayor" system.

The new provincial legislation strengthens the mayor's powers but also will be a shakeup for city councillors. It could even present new challenges for residents. 

The University of Toronto's School of Cities, in partnership with CBC Toronto, is set to host a discussion about the new political landscape at city hall ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.

The debate will be moderated by CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Innis Town Hall Threatre — 2 Sussex Avenue in Toronto.

Admission for the event is free and you can reserve your ticket now for both the in-person event or a digital livestream.

Get more information about the event here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now