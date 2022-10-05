Come and watch 5 former Toronto mayors debate how to make the city's new 'strong mayor' system work
The University of Toronto’s School of Cities, in partnership with CBC Toronto, will host an event featuring five former Toronto mayors discussing the city's new "strong mayor" system, recently brought in by the Ontario government.
Toronto will soon be governed under a new "strong mayor" system.
The new provincial legislation strengthens the mayor's powers but also will be a shakeup for city councillors. It could even present new challenges for residents.
The debate will be moderated by CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Innis Town Hall Threatre — 2 Sussex Avenue in Toronto.
Admission for the event is free and you can reserve your ticket now for both the in-person event or a digital livestream.