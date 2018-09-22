Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Scarborough hit-and-run

A male motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto police were called to the area at about 4:40 p.m. for reports of a motorcyclist being struck from his vehicle.

Hopkinson said the man sustained injuries which turned out to be "fairly serious" and was rushed to a trauma centre.

Paramedics say that the motorcyclist appeared to be a man in his 20s.

The vehicle involved, described as a white Honda SUV, fled the scene of the collision and its driver is now being sought by police, Hopkinson said.

Motorists are advised to expect a lengthy road closure as police carry out their investigation.