Pedestrian seriously injured after collision near Sherbourne and Dundas

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital, following a collision near the intersection of Sherbourne and Dundas streets on Saturday evening, police said.

Toronto police said they were called to the area just after 6 p.m. after hearing a pedestrian had been hit.

The man, who is believed to be in his 60s or 70s, had serious injuries, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police said roads in the area were closed to allow for an investigation, but the roads have since reopened.