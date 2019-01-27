Collision on Highway 7 in Scugog leaves one man dead
A car collided with a transport truck.
A collision on Highway 7 between 3rd and 4th line in Scugog has left one man dead.
Police say a car travelling northbound, entered the southbound lane and collided with a transport truck going southbound.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was not injured.
Police have not provided any other information.
Fatal collision: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy7</a>/12 between 3rd and 4th line Scugog<br>NB car with male driver entered SB lanes and collided with a SB transport truck.<br>Driver of car pronounced dead at the scene, truck driver not injured.<br>Truck loaded with scrap metal, rolled over into ditch, cleanup ongoing <a href="https://t.co/qdxIBRuEBc">pic.twitter.com/qdxIBRuEBc</a>—@OPP_HSD