Collision on Highway 7 in Scugog leaves one man dead

A car collided with a transport truck.

A collision in Scugog has left one man dead at the scene. (CBC)

A collision on Highway 7 between 3rd and 4th line in Scugog has left one man dead. 

Police say a car travelling northbound, entered the southbound lane and collided with a transport truck going southbound. 

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured. 

Police have not provided any other information. 

