Southbound Highway 400 lanes open after crash south of Barrie, Ont., northbound still closed

A crash on Highway 400 south of Barrie, Ont. is delaying traffic to and from Ontario's cottage country.

Crash at Highway 89 has been delaying traffic to, from cottage country

Southbound lanes are now open after a collision on Highway 400 at Highway 89. (CBC)

Southbound lanes are now open on Highway 400 at Highway 89 after a crash south of Barrie, Ont. on Saturday.

The crash has been delaying traffic to and from Ontario's cottage country. 

Northbound lanes remain closed, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. 

All Highway 400 northbound and southbound lanes were closed following the crash at Highway 89.

There is no time estimate for when the northbound lanes will reopen. 

