Infant rescued from overturned vehicle, as crash snarls traffic on Gardiner

Traffic on the Gardiner Expressway has been brought to a crawl following a collision.

Police say the collision, which happened at Gardiner Expressway and Jameson Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., resulted in an adult and a 17-month-old child being trapped in a vehicle.

"Firefighters have rescued the child," Const. David Hopkinson said, adding that medics will assess and treat the infant.

Efforts were also being made to remove the other passenger.

Hopkinson said information received suggests that a car has flipped on its roof.

It was unclear whether there were any injuries resulting from the crash.

Hopkinson said motorists should avoid the area.

"Fire trucks have blocked all lanes of traffic eastbound into the city ... it has snarled traffic considerably," he said.