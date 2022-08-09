1 person dead, 2 others injured following 2-vehicle collision

One person has died and two others have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West at approximately 5:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics say. Two others were rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

One of the injured rushed to hospital was a 35-year-old man, paramedics said.

Authorities have not yet released the age or gender of the other individuals involved in the crash.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.