Man dies after head-on collision with ambulance in Brampton

A man has died after a head-on collision with an ambulance in Brampton Wednesday evening, Peel police say.

Police were called to the scene near McMurchy Avenue and Queen Street W. just before 8:30 p.m. and say the crash was between a BMW and a Peel paramedics ambulance.

The male driver of the BMW was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Two Peel paramedics were in the ambulance at the time of the collision and both have gone to hospital with injuries, according to police.

The Peel Paramedic Union said on Twitter that the crew is stable with minor injuries.

Roads have been closed in the area.