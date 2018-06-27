Mother, daughter duo from Markham drowned at Collingwood resort pool, OPP says

A Markham woman and her five-year-old daughter drowned at Mountain Springs Lodge Resort in Collingwood on Tuesday, according to provincial police.

The OPP said officers from its Collingwood and Blue Mountain detachments, as well as paramedics and firefighters, were dispatched to the resort on Grey Road 19 at 7:15 p.m. for reports that two people had drowned in the pool.

The woman, 34, and her daughter were taken to hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing, and postmortem examinations are scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto.

Further information will be released when it becomes available, police said.



