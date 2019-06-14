Skip to Main Content
Alleged drug dealers charged with manslaughter following overdose death in Collingwood
Provincial police say two people who allegedly provided a man with opioids have been charged with manslaughter in his overdose death.

Police say 25-year-old Sam Bowyer died after receiving opioids from man, 47, and woman, 36

The Canadian Press ·
Investigators with the Ontario Provincial Police say 25-year-old Sam Bowyer died after taking drugs at a home in Collingwood, Ont., in March. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Investigators say 25-year-old Sam Bowyer died after taking drugs at a home in Collingwood, Ont., in March.

They allege he received the opioids from a 47-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, who have since been arrested.

They have been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

The duo is also charged with trafficking heroin. 

Officers are asking anyone with more information about the incident to come forward.
 

