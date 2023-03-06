Construction work on separated College Street bike lanes begins this week

Cycling enthusiasts are welcoming the start of a months-long construction project that will see new and improved bike lanes installed on College Street.

Starting the week of March 6, the City of Toronto says its contractor will work on upgrading the existing bike lanes on College between Bay Street and Manning Avenue into cycle tracks, which are lanes for bicycles that are adjacent to the road but separated from vehicle traffic.

Work will take place primarily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday, with work after hours and on weekends on an as-needed basis.

The project will see vehicle lanes reduced, existing bike lanes closed and sidewalk restrictions during construction, according to the city. Construction could cause delays and increased traffic on nearby streets, and some TTC stops may be temporarily removed or relocated, the city says.

Despite all that, Coun. Dianne Saxe (Ward 11, University-Rosedale) says the project is a long-time coming that will pay off for both businesses and residents down the road.

"I know that there's a huge unmet desire for people to cycle," Saxe said in an interview.

"People won't cycle unless it's safe, and we need separated bike lanes to make it safe."

The bike lane upgrades are the second phase of a larger College Street construction project. The first phase, which focused mainly on reconstructing TTC streetcar tracks and platforms, was completed last year.

The cycle tracks on the section between Manning Avenue and Spadina Avenue will be elevated, while the tracks built between Spadina Avenue and Bay Street will be at ground level.

Construction is expected to wrap up in May, the city says. More information on the construction work can be found here.

Separated lanes will improve safety, advocate says

Niall Durcan, a cyclist and Toronto Metropolitan University student, says any improvement to bike lanes and cycling infrastructure is much appreciated.

"It improves mobility, especially for people who don't have financial access to cars," he said. "It's just a great way towards an equitable future."

Right now, College Street has bike lanes that are only separated by painted lines, which are too easy for cars to drive over, said Said Khayat of Pedalinx Bike Shop.

Said Khayat works at Pedalinx Bike Shop on College Street. He says Toronto cyclists have waited a long time for more separated bike lanes. (Joe Fiorino/CBC)

"I notice that cars often park in painted-on bike lanes and force bikes out into the street," said Khayat.

"So having solid, dedicated bike lanes I think is super important for people to feel safe doing it, and therefore maybe getting more people on bikes."

David Shellnut, managing partner at the Biking Lawyer, hopes this project helps rule out the use of painted bike lanes for good.

"This is what saves lives. This is what keeps people from getting injured and ultimately saves our communities, people's families [and] employers a ton of money on people not being injured," said Shellnut.