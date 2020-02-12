Skip to Main Content
Men sentenced to 9 years in College Street Bar gang rape case
Men sentenced to 9 years in College Street Bar gang rape case

CBC News ·
Former owner of College Street Bar Gavin MacMillan, left, and bar manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco walk outside Ontario Superior Court. (CBC)

Two men who were found guilty of gang raping and drugging a woman at the College Street Bar three years ago have been sentenced to nine years in prison.

On top of seven-year sentences for sex assault, former owner Gavin MacMillan, 44, and former bar manager Enzo De Jesus ​​Carrasco, 34, were both sentenced to two years concurrently for administering a noxious substance.

MacMillan is appealing, and is scheduled to have a bail hearing today 2:30 p.m.

More to come.

