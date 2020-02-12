Men sentenced to 9 years in College Street Bar gang rape case

Two men who were found guilty of gang raping and drugging a woman at the College Street Bar three years ago have been sentenced to nine years in prison.

On top of seven-year sentences for sex assault, former owner Gavin MacMillan, 44, and former bar manager Enzo De Jesus ​​Carrasco, 34, were both sentenced to two years concurrently for administering a noxious substance.

MacMillan is appealing, and is scheduled to have a bail hearing today 2:30 p.m.

More to come.